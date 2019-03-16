Eruption of Bezymianny volcano at 17:29 UTC on March 15, 2019
Eruption of Bezymianny volcano at 17:29 UTC on March 15, 2019.
Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 50000 ft (15200 m) altitude or flight level 500 and is moving at 50 kts in E direction.