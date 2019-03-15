© Ariana Cubillos/AP



A little hammer to use when big hammers have been nixed

"[Programs like Nitro Zeus] can be paired for synergistic effect, leaving its target country's military blind and deaf and its population suffering. And all this can be had without ever dropping a bomb and even under the veil of plausible deniability."

The logic behind the likelihood of U.S. cyber sabotage

The United States military develops contingency plans for all kinds of possible conflicts, such as a North Korean attack on the South, loose nuclear weapons in South Asia or uprisings in Africa or Latin America. Most sit on the shelf, and are updated every few years."

"Nitro Zeus is most likely one of a whole slew of plans to attack potential enemies via cyber weaponry. Plans surely exist for all of America's potential adversaries, and some are likely to be far more elaborate and deadly than anything that has been disclosed to date."

About the Author:

Whitney Webb is a MintPress News journalist based in Chile. She has contributed to several independent media outlets including Global Research, EcoWatch, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has made several radio and television appearances and is the 2019 winner of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism.