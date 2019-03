© Governo do Estado de São Paulo



Rainfall

rainfall rates have been well above historical averages.

Previous floods in March

Authorities in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, have reported heavy rain, flooding and landslides affected the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo State from Sunday 10 March, 2019.and 6 have been injured. Flood water was reported in several neighbourhoods of the city, blocking major roads and causing severe disruption to public transport.The worst hit areas are south and east of São Paulo city, the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo and nearby cities of Ribeirão Pires and Suzano. The heavy rain caused the Tamanduateí River, which runs through south eastern parts of the city, to overflow, affecting areas around São Caetano do Sul in particular.Rescues and evacuations have been carried out and the Fire Department has attended 1,267 interventions related to the rains. Governor João Doria visited affected areas on Monday 11 March and asked residents to stay at home where possible.In a statement of 11 March, the state government said thatAt least 3 people died and over 1,000 were displaced after flooding in Sao Paulo in March last year. As many as 24 people died in floods in the metropolitan region of São Paulo in March 2016.