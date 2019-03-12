Flood rescues in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 2019.
© Governo do Estado de São Paulo
Authorities in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, have reported heavy rain, flooding and landslides affected the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo State from Sunday 10 March, 2019.

São Paulo's Fire Department said that at least 12 people have died and 6 have been injured. Flood water was reported in several neighbourhoods of the city, blocking major roads and causing severe disruption to public transport.

The worst hit areas are south and east of São Paulo city, the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo and nearby cities of Ribeirão Pires and Suzano. The heavy rain caused the Tamanduateí River, which runs through south eastern parts of the city, to overflow, affecting areas around São Caetano do Sul in particular.




Rescues and evacuations have been carried out and the Fire Department has attended 1,267 interventions related to the rains. Governor João Doria visited affected areas on Monday 11 March and asked residents to stay at home where possible. The governor warned of further heavy rain over the coming 48 hours.

Four deaths were reported after a house collapsed in the city of Riberao Pires. Another person died in a landslide in Embu das Artes. Three people drowned in flood water in São Caetano, two in Santo André, one in Sao Bernardo do Campo and another in São Paulo.

Rainfall

In a statement of 11 March, the state government said that rainfall rates have been well above historical averages. Santo André recorded 182mm in 24 hours to 11 March, the equivalent of 80% of the March average. São Bernardo do Campo and Ribeirão Pires also saw high levels of rain, recording over 70% of the March average rainfall in 24 hours.

Previous floods in March

At least 3 people died and over 1,000 were displaced after flooding in Sao Paulo in March last year.

As many as 24 people died in floods in the metropolitan region of São Paulo in March 2016.