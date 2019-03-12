Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano, near Mexico City, erupted close to midnight on March 9, lighting up the night sky.Nicola Rustichelli, from Webcams de Mexico, recorded the explosion from a vista in the town of San Nicolas de los Ranchos.The explosion sent incandescent molten rock and a column of ash about a mile into the air before the volcano returned to its previous level of activity.Officials warned local residents to stay clear of the volcano, in particular the crater, saying that falling fragments could still pose a threat to anyone who gets too close.