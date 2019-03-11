The Shiveluch volcano

The Shiveluch volcano, located in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, belched a column of ash 4.7 kilometers (3 miles) above sea level into the sky on Monday, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

7 km a.s.l. continues to drift to the south-east from the volcano ... According to video and satellite data, an ash plume on the height 4.5-4.7 km a.s.l. continues to drift to the south-east from the volcano," the KVERT statement reads.

Shiveluch is the northernmost active volcano in Kamchatka. The volcano has been active since November 2018.