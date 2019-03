© Ruptly

It's not a revolution, just a merry Russian holiday. A 20-meter-tall wooden replica of the historic French prison, Bastille, was torched in a spectacular stunt to mark the coming of spring.Dummies, which represent winter, are set on fire every year across Russia as part of Maslenitsa festivities. But the creative people from Nikola-Lenivets art village, some 130 kilometers southwest of Moscow, are known for celebrating the ancient holiday with a twist.See video here. Last year, they burnt a replica of a gothic cathedral and, this time, it was Bastille's turn to go down in flames. The model of the infamous Paris prison, which was demolished by the people in 1789-90 during the French Revolution, was constructed from thousands of wooden pallets.The massive structure burnt in a stunning pillar of fire, with spectators watching in amazement and shooting videos on their phones.the artists said on their website.