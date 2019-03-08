© Global Look Press / Dave Banks

CNN's coverage of a health insurance executive admitting to widespread malpractice essentially defends corporate greed by making it seem as if the "broken" industry only suffers from a few bad apples, RT's Lee Camp mused."Patient advocates have 'long been concerned'? Wow, that is one hell of a way of saying, 'We've known this system is f***ed for a long time.'"Citing a World Health Organization (WHO) study which ranks America's healthcare system among the worst of the world's richest nations,