On February 16, members of France's Yellow Vest protest movement hurled anti-Semitic insults at the distinguished French Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut. On February 19, swastikas were found on 80 gravestones in Alsace. Two days later, French President Emmanuel Macron, after announcing that Europe was "facing a resurgence of anti-Semitism unseen since World War II," unveiled new measures to fight it.
Among them was a new official definition of anti-Semitism. That definition, produced by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, includes among its "contemporary examples" of anti-Semitism "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination." In other words, anti-Zionism is Jew hatred.
In so doing, Macron joined Germany, Britain, The United States and roughly thirty other governments. And like them, he made a tragic mistake.
Anti-Zionism is not inherently anti-Semitic - and claiming it is uses Jewish suffering to erase the Palestinian experience.
Yes, anti-Semitism is growing. Yes, world leaders must fight it fiercely. But in the words of a great Zionist thinker, "This is not the way."
The argument that anti-Zionism is inherently anti-Semitic rests on three pillars. The first is that opposing Zionism is anti-Semitic because it denies to Jews what every other people enjoys: a state of its own. "The idea that all other peoples can seek and defend their right to self-determination but Jews cannot," declared Chuck Schumer in 2017, "is anti-Semitism."
As David Harris, head of the American Jewish Committee, put it last year, "To deny the Jewish people, of all the peoples on earth, the right to self-determination surely is discriminatory."
All the peoples on earth? The Kurds don't have their own state. Neither do the Basques, Catalans, Scots, Kashmiris, Tibetans, Abkhazians, Ossetians, Lombards, Igbo, Oromo, Uyghurs, Tamils, Quebecois nor dozens of other peoples who have created nationalist movements to seek self-determination but failed to achieve it.
Yet barely anyone suggests that opposing a Kurdish or Catalan state makes you an anti-Kurdish or anti-Catalan bigot. It's widely recognized that states based on ethnic nationalism - states created to represent and protect one particular ethnic group - are not the only legitimate way to ensure public order and individual freedom. Sometimes it's better to foster civic nationalism, a nationalism built around borders rather than heritage: to make Spanish identity more inclusive of Catalans or Iraqi identity more inclusive of Kurds, rather than carving those multi-ethnic states up.
You'd think Jewish leaders would understand this. You'd think they would understand it because many of the same Jewish leaders who call national self-determination a universal right are quite comfortable denying it to Palestinians.
Argument number two is a variation on this theme. Maybe it's not bigoted to oppose a people's quest for statehood. But it's bigoted to take away that statehood once achieved. "It is one thing to argue, in the moot court of historical what-ifs, that Israel should not have come into being," argued New York Times columnist Bret Stephens earlier this month. However, "Israel is now the home of nearly nine million citizens, with an identity that is as distinctively and proudly Israeli as the Dutch are Dutch or the Danes Danish. Anti-Zionism proposes nothing less than the elimination of that identity and the political dispossession of those who cherish it."
But it's not bigoted to try to turn a state based on ethnic nationalism - a state designed to protect and represent one ethnic group - into a state based on civic nationalism, in which no ethnic group enjoys special privileges.
In the nineteenth century, Afrikaners created several countries - among them the Transvaal and the Orange Free State - designed to fulfill their quest for national self-determination. Then, in 1909, those two Afrikaner states merged with two states dominated by English-speaking whites to become the Union of South Africa (later the Republic of South Africa), which offered a kind of national self-determination to white South Africans.
The problem, of course, was that the versions of self-determination upheld by the Transvaal, the Orange Free State and apartheid South Africa excluded millions of blacks living within their borders.
This changed in 1994. By ending apartheid, South Africa replaced an Afrikaner ethnic nationalism and a white racial nationalism with a civic nationalism that encompassed people of all ethnicities and races. It inaugurated a constitution that guaranteed "the right of the South African people as a whole [my italics] to self-determination."
That wasn't bigotry, but it's opposite.
Peter Beinart is a Senior Columnist at The Forward and Professor of Journalism and Political Science at the City University of New York. He is also a Contributor to The Atlantic and a CNN Political Commentator.His first book, The Good Fight, was published by HarperCollins in 2006. His second book, The Icarus Syndrome, was published by HarperCollins in 2010. His third, The Crisis of Zionism, was published by Times Books in 2012. More