Tropical cyclone Haleh
© UW-CIMSS, TW
Intense Tropical Cyclone Haleh has helped the 2018-2019 southwest Indian Ocean tropical season move into the record books.

Haleh intensified into an intense tropical cyclone and become the sixth storm to do so this season, tying for the most ever in a single season. This record was previous set by the season of 2006-2007.

As of Monday, Haleh had sustained winds equal to a Category 3 major hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins.

The good news is that Haleh remains over the open waters of the southwest Indian Ocean and will bring no direct impacts to land in the coming days as it tracks toward the south-southwest.

Haleh will pass safely to the east of Reunion, Mauritius and Rodrigues in the next 24 hours before tracking farther to the south and eventually eastward later this week.

There remains plenty of time for this season to end up in the record book all alone as the season does not official end until April 30.