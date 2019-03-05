© Sputnik / Denis Aslanov

The US should transfer its nuclear arsenal from Europe back to its own country and eliminate the nuclear infrastructure based on the continent, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said"It would be for everyone's peace of mind, if the American nuclear weapons would be brought back to the US soil," Medvedev told the Luxemburger Wort newspaper ahead of his visit to Luxembourg.Medvedev reiterated that(INF), which banned Moscow and Washington from developing and deploying land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with ranges between 500km and 5,500km.The US withdrawing from the treaty opens the possibility of once again deploying these missiles in Europe - a development, which Russia sees as a major threat.Medvedev's words came after Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the country's participation in the INF treaty on Monday in response to the US' withdrawal in early February.under the deal, according to the presidential decree. Otherwise it will expire in six months and cease to exist.