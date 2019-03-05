Colorado ski resorts reaped as much as 45 inches of snow from the storm cycle that tamed down Monday.Colorado Ski Country USA reported Monday the snow totals that its members received between Friday and Monday. Leading the list was, according to Colorado Ski Country USA. Arapahoe Basin collected 32 inches from the storm while Ski Cooper near Leadville tallied 34 inches. Monarch Mountain reported 30 inches.Elsewhere in the state, Wolf Creek Ski Area howled with glee over 30 inches, Winter Park rang in with 29 inches of new snow, Telluride had 25 inches, Steamboat had 24 inches, Powderhorn Resort came in with 23 inches while Sunlight Mountain Resort, Eldora and Purgatory reported 21 inches.Vail Resorts doesn't belong to the trade group for ski areas, so the snowfall amounts at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Breckenridge weren't included in Colorado Ski Country USA's announcement.