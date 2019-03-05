An unusual frost hit Rio Colorado, Argentina last week at the height of the summer
An unusual frost hit Rio Colorado, Argentina last week at the height of the summer, seriously affecting agricultural production of the region.

The event was recorded on February 26, 2019, when a local weather station registered below freezing temperatures that reached -1.1 °C (30 °F) in parts of the productive area and -2.0 °C (28.4 °F) in other areas. The low temperatures also surprised some localities south of La Pampa, where temperatures of -3.8 °C (25.1 °F) were recorded.

The frost lasted 4 hours, causing direct damage pumpkins, tomatoes, peppers, aubergines, melons, watermelons and other vegetable crops to a lesser extent.

Agronomist Pilar Muniz said frost at this time is unusual. No one expected it and so producers were not prepared against it.

"In this sector, we expect the first frosts at the end of March, early April, but not at this time," Muniz said.