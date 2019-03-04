© Josh Brogadir



We've seen a few people on bicycles this morning in the #snowstorm

You gotta do whatcha gotta do. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/VW5g9f0UV8 — Sera Congi (@seracongi) March 4, 2019



Even the plow can't get thru on Rte 138 in Milton because of spin outs. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/pxIY1uEbP4 — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) March 4, 2019



My back porch. Oops, I guess I brought the lawn furniture out to early this Spring. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Jh6aJouHvq — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) March 4, 2019



Shoveling out before heading in to #WCVB. So far 14" of snow in Norwood. Wife of the year (with snow day, no less) got up to help. @MetMikeWCVB @kellyannwx pic.twitter.com/PNYUeSG3uy — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) March 4, 2019



Plows at work! Getting the streets clear I'm in #Westchester Co. for EWN this morning Join us. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/vat3qqaZ2N — Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) March 4, 2019



Wet snow weighing down branches in #Boston

Plows out trying to keep up with Mother Nature's pace this morning. We're live from Copley Square #WCVB pic.twitter.com/9reXAL4c1T — Sera Congi (@seracongi) March 4, 2019



The Boston suburb of Sharon, Massachusetts, saw over 16 inches of snow.A major snowstorm hit the Northeast overnight, shuttering public schools in New York City and Boston.Over 580 flights have been canceled for the day. The most affected so far are Boston's Logan International Airport, LaGuardia in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.Here are some of the latest snow totals:-- Logan Airport in Boston: 9.8 inches-- New York City's Central Park: 5 inches-- Cedar Grove, New Jersey: 9 inchesIn New Jersey, the heavy, wet snow left over 15,000 customers without power.The snow should end in New England around 11 a.m. Monday.Following this storm is a blast of Arctic air as temperatures in the upper Midwest will plunge well below zero.Minneapolis on Sunday had a low of minus 13 and a high of zero, the city's coldest March day since 1962.Wind chills Monday and Tuesday, especially in the Midwest, will be extremely low -- Chicago will experience a minus 21 this morning as New York City and Boston hover around zero on Tuesday.