A major snowstorm hit the Northeast overnight, shuttering public schools in New York City and Boston.
Over 580 flights have been canceled for the day. The most affected so far are Boston's Logan International Airport, LaGuardia in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
We've seen a few people on bicycles this morning in the #snowstorm— Sera Congi (@seracongi) March 4, 2019
You gotta do whatcha gotta do. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/VW5g9f0UV8
Even the plow can't get thru on Rte 138 in Milton because of spin outs. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/pxIY1uEbP4— David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) March 4, 2019
My back porch. Oops, I guess I brought the lawn furniture out to early this Spring. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Jh6aJouHvq— Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) March 4, 2019
Here are some of the latest snow totals:
-- Burrillville, Rhode Island: 17 inches
-- Pomfret, Connecticut: 16.5 inches
-- Sharon, Massachusetts: 16.2 inches
-- Logan Airport in Boston: 9.8 inches
-- New York City's Central Park: 5 inches
-- Cedar Grove, New Jersey: 9 inches
Shoveling out before heading in to #WCVB. So far 14" of snow in Norwood. Wife of the year (with snow day, no less) got up to help. @MetMikeWCVB @kellyannwx pic.twitter.com/PNYUeSG3uy— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) March 4, 2019
Plows at work! Getting the streets clear I'm in #Westchester Co. for EWN this morning Join us. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/vat3qqaZ2N— Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) March 4, 2019
In New Jersey, the heavy, wet snow left over 15,000 customers without power.
The snow should end in New England around 11 a.m. Monday.
Wet snow weighing down branches in #Boston— Sera Congi (@seracongi) March 4, 2019
Plows out trying to keep up with Mother Nature's pace this morning. We're live from Copley Square #WCVB pic.twitter.com/9reXAL4c1T
Following this storm is a blast of Arctic air as temperatures in the upper Midwest will plunge well below zero.
Minneapolis on Sunday had a low of minus 13 and a high of zero, the city's coldest March day since 1962.
Wind chills Monday and Tuesday, especially in the Midwest, will be extremely low -- Chicago will experience a minus 21 this morning as New York City and Boston hover around zero on Tuesday.