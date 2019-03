© Ariana News ‏

Afghanistan

Kandahar Province

Farah Province

Hirat Province

Pakistan

Balochistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Iran

Social Media

په کندهار کي د اورښتونو او سيلابونو له کبله ٧ کسانو ژوند له لاسه ورکړى او يو شمېر نور ټپیان شوي دي.

خلک وايي، چي د طبیعي پېښو پر وړاندي دولت هيڅ چمتوالى نلري؛ نو، ځکه زيانونه ورته اوښتي دي. pic.twitter.com/AbWgBeZ3zx — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) March 2, 2019



#Afghanistan National Army evacuated those affected by floods in Punjwaye district of #Kandahar province. Taking timely steps, the government has set up shelters for thes ppl in Kandahar city.

The man (with a winter hat talking to a woman) is deputy governor Abdul Hanan Munib. pic.twitter.com/3F6qhk4P8R — Malali Bashir (@MalaliBashir) March 2, 2019



Pak security forces busy in rescue operations in and around flood hit Turbat, Balochistan pic.twitter.com/7REZ3Z5VkB — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) March 3, 2019



Three #Iranian border guards were killed in heavy rain and flood that hit the city of #Mirjaveh in Iran's southeastern province of #Sistan and #Baluchestan pic.twitter.com/YVHHDhtLYD — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) March 3, 2019



Heavy rain has caused flash flooding and landslides in areas of Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan over the last few days.Heavy rain in Afghanistan has caused flooding in the provinces of Kandahar, Kunar, Zabul, Nimroz, Hirat and Farah, according to a report by the United Nations. Infrastructure as well as hundreds of homes have been damaged.Heavy rain fell in Kandahar Province from 01 March, 2019. UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that flooding affected Kandahar city and the districts of Zheri, Dand, Damand, Arghandab, Spinboldak, and Takhtapu.when their homes collapsed or the vehicles they were traveling in were swept away.and it was feared that up to 2,000 homes have been damaged. Schools and public buildings have suffered damage.(ANSF). In Arghandab district alone, an estimated 1,500 families have been affected by the floods; the majority of the affected people are from the Kochi (nomadic) community.In Farah Province,following heavy rains on 02 March, 2019.UNOCHA say that the districts of Korji, Qala-e-Ghulam Sediq, Police Districts 1, 2, 3, Hanif Abad, Shaikh Abad and Anar Dara in the province have also been severely affected by flooding. Roads have been blocked by flood water causing severe transport problems. Telecommunications are down, hampering communication between flood-affected people, local authorities and humanitarian partners.A total of 500 families have been displaced in the province, according to UNOCHA, while ANSF are carrying out rescue operations to relocate people trapped by the flood waters.In Hirat, flooding has been reported in Shindand, Zawol, Zirkoh, Pashtunzarghun and Obe districts. In Shindand 200 houses have reportedly been swept away. UNOCHA said that the full extent of the damage in other affected districts is still being assessed.Military have carried out large-scale rescue operations in Balochistan province after flash flooding.Around 1,500 stranded families have been rescued by military in Lasbela and Qillah Abdulla districts. Chagai district has also been severely affected. Pakistan military have distributed relief items and food rations to 3,500 families in the rain-affected areas.Local media also said thatThe affected districts include Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Charsadda and Tank.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that bad weather caused damage to 31 houses in different parts of the province.Meanwhile local media in Iran report , which borders Pakistan's Balochistan Province.The guards were killed after they became trapped in floodwaters while performing patrol duty near Mirjaveh in Mirjaveh County. Mirjaveh is situated around 500km south west of Kandahar in Afghanistan.Meanwhile the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said it has offered relief services to over 11,700 people and travellers who needed help due to snowfall and flooding from 27 February. IRCS said that as many as