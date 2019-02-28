A view of Mt. Shasta Ski Park on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
© Mt. Shasta Ski Park
A view of Mt. Shasta Ski Park on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Mt. Shasta Ski Park is reopening Thursday after being closed for two days due to heavy snowfall.

The park said they saw over 70-inches of snow at the park over a 48 hour time period, burying their ski lifts and causing power fluctuations.

The park is advising all snowboarders and skiers to stay on the groomed runs due to hazardous conditions and bottomless powder.

