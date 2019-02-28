west bank wall collapse
© Reuters / Ammar Awad
Palestinian residents look at a section of Israel's West Bank barrier that collapsed
Heavy rain and flooding in Jerusalem caused Israel's separation wall to smash open, allowing Palestinians to see the rest of East Jerusalem, temporarily, at least.

Severe rain caused a section of the wall to fall at the Shuafat refugee camp near Anata in East Jerusalem on Wednesday, after the ground it was built on collapsed, revealing a wide open space where the towering concrete stood moments before.


Palestinians are seen celebrating in footage filmed at the wall, with many taking in the new unobscured view of East Jerusalem.

The Separation Barrier, dubbed the apartheid wall by critics, snakes around the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 85 percent of the wall encroaching as much as 18km (11 miles) inside Palestinian territory. The wall is 8 meters (26 ft) high in parts and blocks Shuafat's 30,000 residents from accessing the rest of East Jerusalem without going through checkpoints.

As footage of the hole in the wall began to circulate, social media users commented on the usual sight, with many celebrating the fall.




About 90,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem found themselves on the wrong side of the separation wall when it was erected.