Himawari-8 infrared image of Super Typhoon Wutien at 2:10 am EST Monday, February 25, 2019.
© NOAA/RAMMB.
Himawari-8 infrared image of Super Typhoon Wutip taken at 2:10 am EST Monday, February 25, 2019. At the time, Wutip was a Category 5 storm with 160 mph winds--the first Northern Hemisphere Category 5 tropical cyclone on record in February.
It is apparent with the increased wind speeds across the Northern Hemisphere that there has been a shift in Earth's jet streams, cloud cells and atmosphere. Looking at 171 mph winds on Mt Washington, world record commercial flight times as tail winds propel jets to hyper-sonic speeds, Norway 120 mph winds, Iceland 120 mph winds, Croatia 120 mph winds, fish blown from the sea in Malta and Sicily, huge waves in Sicily, never before seen cloud formations in Romania and first ever super typhoon in the Pacific in February all in the last week.


Sources