Key internet and US security agencies have warned that internet infrastructure faces a new danger in the form of Domain Name System (DNS) attacks, which enable hackers to snoop on data transfers or even spoof websites."There is an ongoing and significant risk to key parts of the Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure," the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) said in a February 22 statement . DNS is responsible for routing internet traffic to its intended destination.These attacks enable hostile parties to snoop on data being sent through the DNS, to redirect traffic to other locations and even to impersonate or "spoof" the destination website, ICANN specialists told AFP.The CISA is a newly minted agency of the Department of Homeland Security, formerly called the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), elevated to the status of agency by a November 2018 act of Congress."It's a really big deal if this is used, because they essentially get all email traffic, if they do it right. It's not like, 'Oh, they got onto one machine and got one dude's files.' If you're intercepting all the files that are going to a [mail exchanger] record, for example, you could read all of a domain's emails," Ben Read, a senior manager at cybersecurity company FireEye, told Nextgov last month.However, ICANN did provide a simple solution: domain owners need to start using DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions), a more secure version of DNS that cryptographically signs data, making it much harder to manipulate or impersonate, Tech Crunch reported."ICANN has long recognized the importance of DNSSEC and is calling for full deployment of the technology across all domains. Although this will not solve the security problems of the Internet, it aims to assure that Internet users reach their desired online destination by helping to prevent so-called 'man in the middle' attacks where a user is unknowingly redirected to a potentially malicious site," the company said, noting that using Transport Layer Security (most typically used in HTTPS) can further protect communication between users and domains.The company cautioned that it wasn't able to link the activity to any particular group, but noted: "While this campaign employs some traditional tactics, it is differentiated from other Iranian activity we have seen by leveraging DNS hijacking at scale."The DNSpionage attacks reportedly attempted to steal account credentials, such as email passwords, in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, Crowdstrike cybersecurity firm Vice President of Intelligence Adam Meyers told AFP. He noted that similar attacks had also targeted governments, intelligence services, police, airlines and the oil industry in both the Middle East and in Europe.In a 2009 statement , IQT said the CIA would maintain a "strategic partnership" with FireEye, calling it a "critical addition to our strategic investment portfolio for security technologies."Crowdstrike, too, is a company with serious connections to the US defense apparatus, including having its founder, Dmitri Alperovitch as a "senior fellow" at hawkish foreign policy think tank the Atlantic Council, which gets lots of money from NATO, defense contractors and Gulf monarchies, as Sputnik has previously reported