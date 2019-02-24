© Flickr / Joe Catron

© Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

The government of Nicolas Maduro is doing far more for the people of Venezuela than the US administration by providing free services for its population, anti-war activist Sara Flounders told RT, condemning the US-led intervention., Flounders told RT after attending a 'No War on Venezuela' rally in New York City."In Venezuela today, there is more than six million families who are provided every single week a basic basket of essential supplies. It far exceeds any kind of food distribution program in the United States," Flounders said."Among the average working people, there is zero support for another war or for any war. US militarism is the greatest cause of poverty, inequality, disenfranchisement right here in the US," the prominent author and anti-war activist explained, warning that if the US intervenes, it will "raise a firestorm" across Latin America.While the American people oppose any sort of meddling in the affairs of other countries, however,"The people of Venezuela and President Maduro are showing great, great determination and resistance. And that is what is inspiring people to act on their own regardless of what their governments are saying," she said.English rock musician and co-founder of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, posted a video in support of Venezuela on Twitter. In a short clip, the longtime critic of the US' interventionist foreign policy performed part of his song 'We Shall Overcome.' He had earlier criticized suggestions of hosting a Western-backed 'humanitarian concert' for Venezuela.President Nicolas Maduro thanked the Americans who took to the streets to oppose US intervention, posting a video of himself behind the wheel in Caracas, noting that it is "calm" and "quiet" in the Venezuelan capital.