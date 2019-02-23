Israeli soldiers injured, Friday, several Palestinians during the weekly procession in Kufur Qaddoum village, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.Morad Eshteiwi, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in Kufur Qaddoum, said the Palestinians and international peace activists marched from the local park, and headed to the nearby closed main road.He added that the soldiers started firing rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.Eshteiwi also stated that the Palestinians in Kufur Qaddoum will continue their protests despite the excessive use of force by the army, and that theyIt is worth mentioning that theFriday's procession, which was violently attacked by the soldiers, included various peaceful activities, such as recreational activities for children provided by the Psychological Department of the Palestinian Education Ministry in Qalqilia.Kufur Qaddoum