SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Match Made in Heaven: The Surprising Similarities Between Radical Islam and Talmudic Judaism
Puppet Masters
Trump declares he'll veto any attempt to block his 'national emergency' declaration
RT
Sat, 23 Feb 2019 12:30 UTC
After failing to secure the $5.7 billion he'd requested from Congress for his long-promised border wall, the president declared a national emergency last week. The declaration allows Trump to move funding from other parts of government to the wall.
House Democrats introduced a resolution on Friday, aimed at blocking Trump's emergency edict. The resolution has 222 co-sponsors and is all but guaranteed to pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.
The Republican-majority Senate might prove more difficult, but at least one Republican senator, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, has indicated that she will likely cross the aisle and vote in favor of the resolution. While "a handful" of Republicans might side with the Democrats, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said on Friday, "there will be enough left to sustain a veto."
Even if the resolution passed both houses of Congress, a veto from the president would instantly shoot it down, unless Congress came with a two-thirds majority, an extremely unlikely scenario.
The fate of Trump's declaration and, therefore, of the wall, will likely be decided by the courts. At least five lawsuits have already been filed challenging the declaration, and Trump himself said last week that he expects the legal battle to be a drawn-out slog. "We will be sued...we will possibly get a bad ruling, and then we will get another bad ruling, and then we will end up in the Supreme Court," Trump said. "Hopefully we will get a fair shake, and we will win in the Supreme Court, just like the (travel) ban."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Match Made in Heaven: The Surprising Similarities Between Radical Islam and Talmudic Judaism
Latest News
- Cold War's good for business: US contractors set to make a 'killing' with new Red Scare
- Trump declares he'll veto any attempt to block his 'national emergency' declaration
- 'Empire' producers exile Jussie Smollett from show following faked hate crime
- Philadelphia alleges municipal bond collusion in lawsuit against seven big banks
- SOTT Focus: The War on Venezuela is Built on Lies
- 'No IMF in Turkey's future, terrorists engineering local elections' - Erdoğan
- Mass grave of 3,500 bodies found outside former Daesh capital is largest yet
- 'Peacekeepers': US to leave 400 troops in Syria, European allies up to 1,500
- Flagstaff, Arizona digs out from a 36-inch snowfall that shatters 126 year record - UPDATE
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Snow Los Angeles - Record snow Las Vegas & Flagstaff, Arizona - Floods Brazil
- Big Banks caught laundering huge sums of money: UBS fined $4.2 billion, Danske closes in 4 countries
- The Crisis of Science
- 'Dozens of arrests yet to come' in sex-trafficking ring, Martin County sheriff says: report
- SOTT Focus: All Your Meme Are Belong to Us: EU Plans 'European Firewall' to End Free Internet
- Pink fog stuns residents of Devon, UK
- Warsaw won't bow to 'lies & racist insults,' Polish PM says amid simmering row with Israel
- Chinese jet mirrors x-ray tech only seen in US jets
- 'A dangerous game of chicken' on drilling near Chaco Canyon
- 'Alternative facts' anyone? CNN insists Maduro 'blocked' never-opened bridge to stop aid
- 'Sign of good will': US spy plane carries out 1st observation flights over Russia in 2 years
- Cold War's good for business: US contractors set to make a 'killing' with new Red Scare
- Trump declares he'll veto any attempt to block his 'national emergency' declaration
- SOTT Focus: The War on Venezuela is Built on Lies
- 'No IMF in Turkey's future, terrorists engineering local elections' - Erdoğan
- Mass grave of 3,500 bodies found outside former Daesh capital is largest yet
- 'Peacekeepers': US to leave 400 troops in Syria, European allies up to 1,500
- SOTT Focus: All Your Meme Are Belong to Us: EU Plans 'European Firewall' to End Free Internet
- Warsaw won't bow to 'lies & racist insults,' Polish PM says amid simmering row with Israel
- 'Sign of good will': US spy plane carries out 1st observation flights over Russia in 2 years
- Trump or Clinton, Brexit or Remain, Maduro or Guaido? Are both choices worse?
- Florida Dems throw hissy fit after Bernie Sanders refuses to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader
- Pope Francis calls for 'concrete action' from bishops as summit on sex abuse begins
- Indian legislators want to grill Facebook on how to keep people brainwashed
- Ultra-nationalists join forces ahead of Israeli elections as liberal and Palestinian blocs splinter
- Hungarian officials slam Ukraine's education reform package as 'semi-fascist'
- Best of the Web: Everyone has fallen for the lies about Venezuela
- Big money lurks behind the Ocasio-Cortez Green New Deal. Who's really backing it?
- What sanctions? US imports of Venezuelan oil surge five-fold
- Democrats introduce resolution to block Trump's emergency declaration to build border wall
- Opposition reports Venezuelan border guards open fire on indigenous border community bringing aid from Brazil - one dead, several injured
- 'Empire' producers exile Jussie Smollett from show following faked hate crime
- Philadelphia alleges municipal bond collusion in lawsuit against seven big banks
- Big Banks caught laundering huge sums of money: UBS fined $4.2 billion, Danske closes in 4 countries
- 'Dozens of arrests yet to come' in sex-trafficking ring, Martin County sheriff says: report
- 'A dangerous game of chicken' on drilling near Chaco Canyon
- 'Alternative facts' anyone? CNN insists Maduro 'blocked' never-opened bridge to stop aid
- Nanny state in Virginia remains strong as governor signs ban on people under 21 from buying tobacco
- Where are the 'empty shelves'? Max Blumenthal takes a tour of of a Caracas supermarket
- Julian Assange gets a new Australian passport - Will UK allow him to finally leave?
- 'A haven for jihadis': Swedish MP lashes out at politicians for lax terrorism laws
- Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax exposes America's shocking skepticism shortage
- Woke and broke: Oscars resort to purging rather than risking going off script
- Blasphemy! Russian Orthodox churchgoers offended by anime drawings of religious icons
- Singer R. Kelly charged by grand jury with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, warrant for his arrest issued
- Shamans investigated for the ritual sacrifice of five camels to strengthen Russia
- Drone seen flying above Dublin Airport brings flights to temporary standstill
- Pro-independence protests grip Catalonia as tires burn and clashes with police ensue
- FBI & prosecutors open probes into deadly Houston drug raid
- Judge rules that federal prosecutors broke law in Jeffrey Epstein case
- Conservative activist punched in the face at UC Berkeley
- Virgin of the rocks: A subversive message hidden by Da Vinci
- Tooth plaque shows drinking milk goes back 3,000 years in Mongolia
- Quarrying of Stonehenge 'bluestones' dated to 3000 BC according to UK study
- Sheela-na-gigs: The naked women adorning Britain's churches
- Archaeologist finds new evidence of the Romans who escaped Mt. Vesuvius
- Documentary film, Human Zoos, exposes scientific racism and explores the history of eugenics
- History says California overdue for biblical, catastrophic flooding
- Flashback Best of the Web: The Soviets Were Winning Their Afghan War Against US-backed Insurgency Until Gorbachev Pulled Them Out
- SOTT Focus: How US Hardliners Ensured Soviet Withdrawal Did Not Lead to Peace in Afghanistan
- Flashback Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Dog burials were common in Neolithic north-eastern Iberia
- Scottish nuclear submarine collision, a cold war secret for 43 years
- 12th-century three-person toilet found in London's river Thames goes on display
- New book blames CIA operative Robert Maheu for murder of RFK - gets coverage in WaPo
- SOTT Focus: 1919-2019: UK Has Been Blackening Russia's Name For at Least 100 years
- Iguana-sized cousin of dinosaurs discovered in Antarctica
- 'History of the County of York ' tells of medieval nun who faked her own death to escape convent
- New research says stone megaliths was spread by a mysterious seafaring culture from northwest France
- Key to Hitler's success were attacks on capitalism that were considered 'progressive'
- Understanding the horrors of modern Africa via Indian Ocean slave trade, from clans to Al Shabab
- Chinese jet mirrors x-ray tech only seen in US jets
- Scientists succeed in making synthetic DNA with 4 additional letters
- Japanese spacecraft Japan probe Hayabusa2 touches down on asteroid, collects samples
- World's biggest bee feared extinct found alive on island in Indonesia
- China's CRISPR twins might have had their brains inadvertently enhanced
- Chinese state news agency unveils its first female AI anchor modeled after a human presenter
- Details of how proteins evolve finally solved? Not so fast
- 20-year-old SOHO data suggests Earth's atmosphere stretches out beyond the MOON
- Israel aims to send Moon probe in 100million privately funded project
- Human-machine hybrids and legal problems
- Crime of evolution: Grasses are 'stealing' genes from neighbors, apparently
- 'Von Braun' space station planned by private aerospace company
- New moon discovered around Neptune
- Ghostly planetary nebula glows in stunning new VLT image
- Scientists decode Great White Shark genome
- Isotopes found in Neanderthal bones suggest they were meat eaters
- Garnets found to be honeycombed with intricate tunnel patterns - researchers speculate they are biologically caused
- New map of the Universe reveals 300,000 more galaxies
- Exotic spiraling electrons discovered
- The impossible protein: Research confirm's Doug Axe on the rarity of functional proteins
- Flagstaff, Arizona digs out from a 36-inch snowfall that shatters 126 year record - UPDATE
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Snow Los Angeles - Record snow Las Vegas & Flagstaff, Arizona - Floods Brazil
- Pink fog stuns residents of Devon, UK
- Flash floods and landslides hit south and midwest USA
- Woman wrestling with her dogs dies after they attack in Greenville, South Carolina
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Winter Storm PETRA - Record snow roofs collapse Canada
- Massive M7.5 earthquake strikes Ecuador-Peru border
- One dead, one in stable condition after mudslide in Hawkins County, Tennessee
- 2 killed, 1 injured as landslide hits vehicle in Kashmir, India
- 18 trillion gallons of rain in California in February with more on the way
- Recent reports of mysterious mass bird deaths in Ukraine, Crimea and Mexico
- Resorts and skiers at Snowbasin, Utah overjoyed at 'unprecedented' snow levels - 8 feet dumped in 18 days
- 'Never ever seen this': LA to London flight breaks speed record due to furious jet stream
- Landslide following a week of heavy rainfall hits illegal Peru mine, kills 7
- 26 killed as torrential rain triggers flash flood, roof collapse in Pakistan
- 600 dolphins have washed up on beaches along France's Atlantic coast so far in 2019
- Wrong place, wrong time: Warbler that should be wintering in southern Asia turns up in Greater Manchester, UK
- Saskatchewan sees the coldest February in 80 years
- Shiveluch eruption in Russia's Kamchatka sends ash plume 3.7 miles into sky
- Sinkholes in BC, Canada sparks local state of emergency, 14 homes evacuated
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Mysterious booms rock two counties in eastern North Carolina
- Meteor fireball flies over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico
- The Crisis of Science
- The pill is destroying women's bodies and everyone is ignoring it for money
- Study shows parents who cuddle, touch their babies may change their DNA
- Micronutrients for wound healing and healthy skin
- Science says 'high-fat diets' hurt the helpful bugs within us, logic says otherwise
- Dr. Brian Hooker's bombshell testimony before Congress reveals how MMR vaccines INCREASE deaths from measles
- Australian scientists have universal flu vaccine in their sights following breakthrough
- Bill Gates donates $15 million to campaign pushing GMOs on small farmers around the world
- 5G technology is the "stupidest idea in the history of the world" says Washington State science prof
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Skinny on Skin Health
- If only 1% of all vaccine injuries are reported, the $4 billion paid out is just the tip of the iceberg
- SOTT Focus: The Long, Hard Road Back to Sanity: Escaping the Vegan Cult and the "Why I'm No Longer Vegan" Phenomenon
- The complete guide to sugar
- Jeffrey Dach MD: Measles outbreak, fake news and mass hysteria
- Scientific study finds statin drugs to be 'completely worthless'
- Corn derivatives lurk in many surprising places
- New study on Cannabis and Autism supports parents' longtime claims
- WHO, Pharma, Gates & Government: Who's calling the shots?
- Pink slime just reclassified as 'ground beef' by the USDA
- Deprescribing: Are you better off medication free?
- Why stress is one of the best predictors of high life satisfaction
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
20 February 2019: Pro-Maduro demonstration on Angostura Bridge in Bolívar state, Venezuela
Quote of the Day
When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of Liberty quits the horizon.
- Thomas Paine
Recent Comments
correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe the 350-400 years is referring to this cycle occurring every 350-400 years. Regardless it's time to get...
Bernie is a commie so why would he back someone who isn't?
Carter Centre Of the 92 elections that we've monitored,I would say the election process in Venezuela is the best in the world Facts In 2018,...
To bee or not to bee, that is the question
I think there are serious questions about the recent election. There are many people who feel it was a fraudulent election Democrats don't do...