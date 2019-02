© Gregory Bull/Associated Press



Democrats in the House introduced a resolution on Friday that would block President Trump 's emergency declaration on the southern border, a step he took to free up as much as $8 billion in funding to build his proposed border wall.The resolution sponsored by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) had 222 co-sponsors.As a result, it's possible Democrats in the Senate could win the handful of votes needed to pass the measure. Trump would likely then veto the resolution, and it is not expected that the House and Senate would have the two-thirds majorities needed to override a veto.Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) earlier this week urged Democrats to sign on to the resolution overturning the order."President Trump's emergency declaration proclamation undermines the separation of powers and Congress's power of the purse, a power exclusively reserved by the text of the Constitution to the first branch of government, the Legislative branch, a branch co-equal to the Executive," she wrote in a letter to members on Wednesday.The order is also facing multiple legal challenges.