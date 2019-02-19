© Reuters



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country had nothing to do with a suicide bombing that killed dozens of Indian soldiers in Kashmir and called for talks as the only way to ease tensions.Khan said on February 19 that India had "leveled allegations against Pakistan without any evidence" and his government was ready to cooperate with New Delhi in investigating the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.The prime minister also warned that Pakistan would "retaliate" if India takes military action against it, adding that only dialogue could help solve issues in Kashmir.An Indian Foreign Ministry statement called on the Pakistanis to "stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action" against terrorist groups "operating from areas under their control."India has long accused Pakistan of supporting militants in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is divided between the two nuclear archrivals but claimed in full by both since independence from British colonial rule in 1947.Khan's statement came after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from New Delhi for consultations andThe minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his letter that "for domestic political reasons, India has deliberately ratcheted up its hostile rhetoric against Pakistan and created a tense environment," the Foreign Ministry said on February 19.Meanwhile, India's army said three militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, were shot dead on February 18.Two of the militants were Pakistanis, including the group's "chief operations commander" in Kashmir, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said on February 19.The attack had been "masterminded" by Pakistan, and specifically its main Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, Dhillon also said.