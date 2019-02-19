Earth Changes
3 humpback whales wash ashore in 5 days on the Outer Banks, North Carolina
The Charlotte Observer
Mon, 18 Feb 2019 11:27 UTC
One humpback whale was found around midnight Saturday in Corolla, N.C., and the second came ashore Sunday near Sandbridge in Virginia's Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, said the post.
"These are the second and third juvenile Humpbacks found dead on the Currituck Banks Peninsula in less than a week," said the post. "Another was found on February 12 north of Oregon Inlet near Nags Head."
TV station WTKR reported a Currituck County Sheriff's deputy was the first to find the 33.5-foot whale that washed ashore Sunday near Corolla. The Center for Wildlife is conducting a necropsy, after not finding "signs of scavenging or trauma," the station reported.
Details were not available on the humpback that washed ashore late Saturday or early Sunday at Sandbridge, Virginia.
The first of the three, found Tuesday at Oregon Inlet, was 38 feet long and was reportedly seen floating for at least a day off the N.C. coast before it washed ashore, according to the Island Free Press.
Karen Clark of the Outer Banks Mammal Marine Stranding Network told the Island Free Press skin samples of the whale were taken and a case of death had not been determined.
In a fourth incident, the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network reported Feb. 13 that a dead Blainsville Beaked whale washed ashore "on a remote island" near Georgetown, South Carolina. The animal had been heavily scavenged, said the post. Skin samples were taken and the skull of the whale was collected for research, said the post.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The complete guide to sugar
- Jeffrey Dach MD: Measles outbreak, fake news and mass hysteria
- US calls on Russia to help deliver aid to Rukban Camp in Syria
- 3 humpback whales wash ashore in 5 days on the Outer Banks, North Carolina
- Kamala Harris' own father slams her 'identity politics' after she mocks 'pot-smoking Jamaicans' on radio show
- Pathetic! Former NYT executive editor plagiarized her 'journalistic integrity' book
- Protesters deface pictures of fallen agents after occupying Border Patrol museum
- Scientific study finds statin drugs to be 'completely worthless'
- Mother furious after son suspended from school over Pledge of Allegiance
- New documentary about dark-skinned 'first Swedes' sparks horror on Twitter
- Mastermind behind Kashmir terror attack killed after 12-hour siege
- No remorse? Spanish media still nostalgic over volunteers who fought for Hitler
- Asteroid the size of Big Ben will skim past Earth today
- YouTube under fire (again) for recommending videos of kids with inappropriate comments
- A new despotism in the era of surveillance capitalism
- Killer meth is sweeping through America from Mexico - and ruining lives
- Justin Trudeau's government in turmoil after top aide resigns amidst corruption allegations
- Rare snow blankets Las Vegas
- Documentary film, Human Zoos, exposes scientific racism and explores the history of eugenics
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- US calls on Russia to help deliver aid to Rukban Camp in Syria
- A new despotism in the era of surveillance capitalism
- Justin Trudeau's government in turmoil after top aide resigns amidst corruption allegations
- Niece of Sergei Skripal believes her uncle is dead
- SOTT Focus: Mutiny in Western Ranks as Top French Commander Slams US' Phoney War Against ISIS
- "Funny tinge": UK MP quits 'racist' Labour party, hours later makes bizarre reference to skin colour
- Pervert Anthony Weiner released from prison, will remain under house arrest until May
- Lavrov disapproves 'NATO-centric' approach to crises, but extends hand to US on nuclear treaty
- Flashback: Bolton's sordid history of tirades and dirty tricks
- Two Trump cabinet officials were set to support 25th Amendment Coup, Rosenstein tallied votes
- Poland nixes 'Visegrad' summit in Jerusalem after Israeli Foreign Minister goes full racist: "Every Pole suckled anti-Semitism with his mother's milk"
- Former Ukraine PM: 'Poroshenko should resign', claims FBI investigating IMF cash embezzlement
- UN phase 1, Yemeni talks: Parties reach agreement on forces redeployment
- Israel evicts Palestinian family in Jerusalem's Old City and replaces them with settlers
- Netanyahu steps down as Israel's foreign minister
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard defends WikiLeaks: It 'spurred some necessary change'
- Gold thieves: It's not just Venezuela - Australia's gold is under lock-and-key in London
- French govt 'exploits' police, union head says after protest violence: 'Before, we were the champions of personal freedoms'
- The Saudi totalitarian Wahhabi ideology: What it looks like, up close and personal
- Why is Schiff-ty waffling now? House Intel chairman claiming Trump-Russia collusion "compelling" but not necessarily "criminal"
- Kamala Harris' own father slams her 'identity politics' after she mocks 'pot-smoking Jamaicans' on radio show
- Pathetic! Former NYT executive editor plagiarized her 'journalistic integrity' book
- Protesters deface pictures of fallen agents after occupying Border Patrol museum
- Mother furious after son suspended from school over Pledge of Allegiance
- New documentary about dark-skinned 'first Swedes' sparks horror on Twitter
- Mastermind behind Kashmir terror attack killed after 12-hour siege
- No remorse? Spanish media still nostalgic over volunteers who fought for Hitler
- YouTube under fire (again) for recommending videos of kids with inappropriate comments
- Killer meth is sweeping through America from Mexico - and ruining lives
- Digital death - The weird rise of cyber funerals
- Hundreds of Daesh terrorists surrounded by SDF in last remaining holdout, refuse to surrender
- Hypocrisy in disguise: Postmodern philosophy is a debating strategy
- Terror group's image of downtown Los Angeles building raises security concerns
- Iran arrests six for deadly suicide bomb attack on security forces
- 'Shoot the president': School cancels assassination party game for kids after public outcry
- Double suicide attack in Syria's Idlib kills at least 15
- Horror in Russian forest: 6yo boy spends night alone in the wild after getting lost...or even worse
- WaPo oped: Smollett story needs to be true to validate rampant racism
- Mother shocked after her 6th grade son was arrested for refusing to stand during Pledge of Allegiance
- Arizona man rescued after spending hours stuck in quicksand at Zion National Park, Utah
- Documentary film, Human Zoos, exposes scientific racism and explores the history of eugenics
- History says California overdue for biblical, catastrophic flooding
- Flashback Best of the Web: The Soviets Were Winning Their Afghan War Against US-backed Insurgency Until Gorbachev Pulled Them Out
- SOTT Focus: How US Hardliners Ensured Soviet Withdrawal Did Not Lead to Peace in Afghanistan
- Flashback Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Dog burials were common in Neolithic north-eastern Iberia
- Scottish nuclear submarine collision, a cold war secret for 43 years
- 12th-century three-person toilet found in London's river Thames goes on display
- New book blames CIA operative Robert Maheu for murder of RFK - gets coverage in WaPo
- SOTT Focus: 1919-2019: UK Has Been Blackening Russia's Name For at Least 100 years
- Iguana-sized cousin of dinosaurs discovered in Antarctica
- 'History of the County of York ' tells of medieval nun who faked her own death to escape convent
- New research says stone megaliths was spread by a mysterious seafaring culture from northwest France
- Key to Hitler's success were attacks on capitalism that were considered 'progressive'
- Understanding the horrors of modern Africa via Indian Ocean slave trade, from clans to Al Shabab
- Just get over it: Asia rules
- The results of US 'regime change' in Latin America & the Caribbean
- Lost city discovered in South Africa
- Archaeologists puzzle over mystery woman in early Christian cemetery
- Denmark's government muddled the waters over Iraq invasion to fulfill US wishes
- Asteroid the size of Big Ben will skim past Earth today
- New 'shape' for coronal mass ejections revealed during observations
- Russia's private "space yachts" to fly tourists to near-Earth orbit in 5 years
- Best of the Web: Entirely new form of communication observed in the brain: non-linear information transfer via self-propagating electric fields
- In the blink of an eye: Astronomers seek backup to capture strange stellar blackout with help of cell phone cameras
- No limits? Here's what we know about 'Russian Tomahawks', Moscow's new nuclear cruise missile
- New fabrics grown in fermenting tanks could stop tiny plastic fibres polluting the world's oceans
- New research suggest common gut virus linked to coeliac disease
- Mountains buried 400 miles underground 'could be bigger than Everest'
- Creators of AI text generator say it's too dangerous to release
- Can DNA be hacked? Yep!
- Pew survey reveals growing middle ground of opinions about evolution and creationism
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective - Darwinian Delusions: Why Darwin Is More Dangerous Than You Think
- Russia's new heavyweight drones
- Flashback: Dolphin sounds generate images, research team discovers
- Muons reveal the whopping voltages inside a thunderstorm
- Train wreck of a review: An in-depth response to Lenski et al. in Science
- Flashback: The case for plate tectonics, intelligent design - and how to think about minority science views
- Hydrogen peroxide may have played critical role in origin of life
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk to Cuba: The Meteor Connection
- 3 humpback whales wash ashore in 5 days on the Outer Banks, North Carolina
- Rare snow blankets Las Vegas
- Floods leave 2 dead after record rainfall in Zimbabwe - 8 inches in 24 hours
- Jammu-Srinagar highway in India closed after fresh landslides triggered by rain
- Colorado avalanche kills 2 backcountry skiers in area called 'Death Pass'
- 'Three suns' phenomena seen over China
- Let it snow! Sierra ski resorts get up to 9 feet of snow from recent storms
- Hailstorm damages crops in 30 villages across Rangamati, Bangladesh
- Red Sea locust swarms spark UN warning for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
- Curfews imposed in Chile as 5 simultaneous wildfires spiral out-of-control
- More manatees than usual are dying in Everglades National Park, Florida
- Powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Major wildfire engulfs forest in Chernobyl's EXCLUSION ZONE
- Strange metallic 'shrieking' noises heard in Virginia skies
- Hundreds of fishing boats stranded in frozen port in northeast China
- NASA releases image of massive February snowpack in the Sierra Nevada compared to that of same month in 2018
- Four missing in Heraklion, Greece after their car swept away by flood
- Attacks on livestock increased: Return of wolves to Germany pits farmers against environmentalists
- Squaw Vallley in California sets February snowfall record before the month is over at 17 feet
- Storm snow totals surge to 5 feet at some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts in 48 hours
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Mysterious booms rock two counties in eastern North Carolina
- Meteor fireball flies over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball seen over England, Northern Ireland and Scotland
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meteor explodes above Cuba, shockwave shakes homes - 13 Feb 2013, same day as Chelyabinsk blast in Russia
- Best of the Web: Meteor EXPLODES, shatters windows in Pinar del Río, Cuba - after streaking over Florida Keys
- The complete guide to sugar
- Jeffrey Dach MD: Measles outbreak, fake news and mass hysteria
- Scientific study finds statin drugs to be 'completely worthless'
- Corn derivatives lurk in many surprising places
- New study on Cannabis and Autism supports parents' longtime claims
- WHO, Pharma, Gates & Government: Who's calling the shots?
- Pink slime just reclassified as 'ground beef' by the USDA
- Deprescribing: Are you better off medication free?
- Cadets create indoor 'organic farm' inside shipping containers
- Drinking two or more diet beverages a day linked to high risk of stroke, heart attacks
- Do vaccines really prevent 2.5 million children from dying each year?
- Pharmaceuticals drive magnesium levels lower
- Quality Supplements: Is this the beginning of the end?
- Glyphosate found to raise the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma by 41%
- Charged with neglect: Vegan parents almost starve their five-month-old son to death
- Facebook to silence 'anti-vaxxers': Social media giant says it may reduce or remove 'harmful posts' about vaccinations as WHO says misinformation is to blame for global surge in measles
- 5G wifi: A global health catastrophe in the making
- Protect Fido! Studies link canine cancers to lawn chemicals
- Flu shot sends man to hospital, unable to speak, walk, see or even BREATHE
- Doctors admit vaccines are harmful and turn our immune systems against us
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- How can we unlearn the fear that affects us negatively?
- Study shows people are strongly influenced by gossip even when it is explicitly untrustworthy
- Benefits of garden-based learning for children
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
Quote of the Day
When we talk about compassion, we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Recent Comments
Over a two-year period preceding the 2016 election, one hundred and twenty-six million Americans saw Russian-backed content. Facebook was at best...
I have never formally sworn allegiance to the Federal Republic of America, nor to sustain or uphold its Constitution, save for the brief period I...
If the Nazi Aeronautics and Space Administration says there is nothing to worry about....it is time to seriously panic...
"... magnetic field lines can get contorted..." There are no such things as field lines. This is a reification of a graphical representation....
Hairy KamelToe sleeps her way to the top [Link]