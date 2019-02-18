jussie smollett
© REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
In an extremely dark op-ed for the Washington Post, the executive assistant for the editorial board lamented about how heartbroken she will be if Jussie Smollett wasn't actually targeted in a hate crime.

Instead of feeling relief that maybe there isn't as much hate out there as she thought, Nana Efua Mumford wrote about her heartbreak that maybe he wasn't actually attacked by some evil Trump supporters in an article titled, "I doubted Jussie Smollett. It breaks my heart that I might be right."

"I wanted to believe Smollett. I really did. I know that there is a deep, dark racist history in Chicago and, if proved true, this would be just one more point on the list. I wanted to believe him with every fiber of my being, most of all because the consequences if he were lying were almost too awful to contemplate," Mumford wrote about her desire for another hate crime to confirm her world view that racism is rampant in her hometown.

In her high school diary-entry style rant, Mumford continued on to say that if it is confirmed to be a hoax, the incident would be "touted as proof that there is a leftist conspiracy to cast Trump supporters as violent," yeah - ya think? Here she is wishing for a hate crime to be true so she can continue to demonize the 63 million people who voted for the president, gee - why on earth would anyone think that there is a media conspiracy?

"If Smollett's story is found to be untrue, it will cause irreparable damage to the communities most affected. Smollett would be the first example skeptics cite when they say we should be dubious of victims who step forward to share their experiences of racist hate crimes or sexual violence," Mumford wrote. "The incident would be touted as proof that there is a leftist conspiracy to cast Trump supporters as violent, murderous racists. It would be the very embodiment of 'fake news.'"

Mumford explained that because she doesn't want supporters of the president to be able to prove the media bias and efforts to demonize them - she needs this story to be true.

"And that reason, more than any other, is why I need this story to be true, despite its ugliness and despite what it would say about the danger of the world I live in. The damage done would be too deep and long-lasting. This could be one tragedy that the Lyon family - and more importantly, the ordinary people who loved the show and invested in Smollett and his character - could never overcome," Mumford concluded.

In case anyone wasn't already convinced the Washington Post is extremely biased, there you have it.