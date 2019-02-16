© Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images



Intercepted by RT America correspondent Dan Cohen while leaving a conference in DC,Cohen confronted Abrams, recently appointed point man for the US effort to oust the elected government in Caracas, as he exited aThe former Reagan official,was not in the mood to chat about his past exploits, however."What do you say to people who are skeptical about you because of your history of using humanitarian aid to send weapons to contras in Central America? Do you have any comment about that?" Cohen asked Abrams as he walked out the conference with a female colleague.Clearly unnerved by the line of questioning, Abrams asked Cohen to "leave us alone, please."Undeterred, Cohen kept his camera rolling. "I'm doing my job, you are too," he shot back.As the RT America journalist walked alongside the pair, he asked a follow-up question:Abrams refused to answer, instead claiming that Cohen was "harassing" him."You know, you're going to have to leave us alone, or we'll actually have to have..." he said, without finishing his thought.Eventually Cohen gave up the pursuit and returned to covering the Venezuela conference, but expressed hope that he would cross paths with Abrams again.Several journalists on social media praised Cohen's efforts, many pointing out thatCohen had succeeding questioning Abrams "in an adversarial way that no US cable news outlet would ever dare," said Aaron Maté."Keep doing a great job! Constant media exposure and articles will have Congress questioning him again,"wrote one admirer on Twitter."This is why we need Real Journalists and Alternative Media! The Corporate War Mongering Media would never hold these people accountable!" another netizen commented.As the Reagan administration's assistant secretary of state for human rights in the 1980s, Abrams provided material support to US-backed dictators in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.Abrams was eventually convicted of lying to Congress about Iran-Contra, but was pardoned immediately by President George H.W. Bush. In the 1990s, Abrams became a founding member of thethe hawkish neoconservative think tank that urged Washington to create a "benevolent global hegemony" backed by military might.