Mammoth Mountain has some new bragging rights, having the most snow pack in the entire country, andSo far Mammoth Mountain has gotten 446 inches orIn that same area Squaw Valley has 165 inches and closer to us China Peak is at 62 inches at the summit while Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Resort is at a foot.Elevations between 7,000 to 8,000 feet will get an added two to three feet of snow.And 9,000 feet or above will get between seven to nine feet.China Peak at 8,700 ft., Sugar Bowl at 8,383 and Yosemite at 7,200 will also see its fair share of fresh powder.