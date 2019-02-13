Mammoth on Feb 9
Mammoth Mountain has some new bragging rights, having the most snow pack in the entire country, and more snow is on the way Thursday night into Friday.

Depending on the elevation our mountains will get between two to even nine feet of new snow.

So far Mammoth Mountain has gotten 446 inches or 37 feet and in the summit, there are 210 inches or 17.5 feet right now.

Sugar Bowl Resort in Tahoe comes in at a close second with 188 inches.



In that same area Squaw Valley has 165 inches and closer to us China Peak is at 62 inches at the summit while Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Resort is at a foot.

But much more is on the way.

Elevations between 7,000 to 8,000 feet will get an added two to three feet of snow.

And 9,000 feet or above will get between seven to nine feet.

So, Mammoth being at 11,030 ft. and Squaw being at 9,050 - they will get another huge dumping of snow.

China Peak at 8,700 ft., Sugar Bowl at 8,383 and Yosemite at 7,200 will also see its fair share of fresh powder.