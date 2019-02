WSDOT has a lot of work (and snow) ahead of them, and until the road opens our operations will be on standby. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/kH3QK9r5Vl — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) February 12, 2019



I-90 will remain closed today due to severe weather conditions, poor visibility and high avalanche danger. Updates will be provided as conditions change. Our avalanche supervisor measured 53 inches of snow in 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/kzZ0jVLb2r — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 12, 2019



It's getting harder to find the Jackson Visitor Center at Paradise @MountRainierNPS! The snow depth is too deep for the sensor so we're not sure how much snow fell over the past few days 😱 #wawx #wasnow pic.twitter.com/n1y2hV1vxO — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 12, 2019



It's not often this happens!

Over 4 feet of snow in just 4 days! pic.twitter.com/6Pb5kmXeqV — Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) February 12, 2019



Storm total now reaching over 3 feet! Here's some laps from Summit Central this morning. pic.twitter.com/aYEYCZzxtx — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) February 12, 2019



You know a whole bunch of snow has fallen when even the ski resorts say it might have been a little excessive.Between the Snoqualmie Summit resort measurements and WSDOT measurements along nearby I-90,"We haven't seen this much snow, in this short of a period, in several years," Snoqualmie Summit officials wrote on Twitter. "The snow isn't letting up and I-90 is still closed.""It feels wrong to say it,The resort remained closed Tuesday as access via I-90 remained blocked due to severe weather conditions and high avalanche danger.But it wasn't just Snoqualmie Pass that had plenty (too much?) snow."Bring your snorkels," they joked on Twitter.There is more snow in the forecast later this week and into the weekend for the mountains, but in ranges where it'll be more easily handled...and more likely welcomed by ski resorts!