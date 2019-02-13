Between the Snoqualmie Summit resort measurements and WSDOT measurements along nearby I-90, about 48-53 inches of snow fell over a 48 hour period into Tuesday morning.
"We haven't seen this much snow, in this short of a period, in several years," Snoqualmie Summit officials wrote on Twitter. "The snow isn't letting up and I-90 is still closed."
"It feels wrong to say it, but we may have gotten too much snow."
WSDOT has a lot of work (and snow) ahead of them, and until the road opens our operations will be on standby. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/kH3QK9r5Vl— Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) February 12, 2019
The resort remained closed Tuesday as access via I-90 remained blocked due to severe weather conditions and high avalanche danger.
I-90 will remain closed today due to severe weather conditions, poor visibility and high avalanche danger. Updates will be provided as conditions change. Our avalanche supervisor measured 53 inches of snow in 48 hours.— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 12, 2019
But it wasn't just Snoqualmie Pass that had plenty (too much?) snow. At Paradise Ranger Station, the weather station measured up to 32 inches of new snow-- until the snow topped the gauge! So more snow fell, but unknown how much more.
It's getting harder to find the Jackson Visitor Center at Paradise @MountRainierNPS! The snow depth is too deep for the sensor so we're not sure how much snow fell over the past few days 😱 #wawx #wasnow— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 12, 2019
Crystal Mountain also reported about 4 feet of snow in 48 hours:
It's not often this happens! Over 4 feet of snow in just 4 days!— Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) February 12, 2019
Over 4 feet of snow in just 4 days! pic.twitter.com/6Pb5kmXeqV
"Bring your snorkels," they joked on Twitter.
Storm total now reaching over 3 feet! Here's some laps from Summit Central this morning.— Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) February 12, 2019
There is more snow in the forecast later this week and into the weekend for the mountains, but in ranges where it'll be more easily handled...and more likely welcomed by ski resorts!