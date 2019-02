© Julio Cesar Aguilar/Agence France-Presse/Getty

Police are lining up their vehicles near Eagle Pass, Texas, to help Border Patrol agents stop the illegal crossing of caravan migrants who arrived in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras last week. Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed an additional Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers to the region to assist in securing the border section that has no physical barriers to prevent illegal crossings."Texans ask: what's going on at Eagle Pass?" Governor Abbott tweeted. The governor's tweet includes a photo showing a large number of DPS vehicles lined up with Border Patrol vehicles along the Rio Grande River near the border community.DC Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli tweeted a video showing a long line of police vehicles providing a "show of force" to warn caravan migrants from crossing illegally.. Eagle Pass falls under the jurisdiction of the Del Rio Sector.In addition to the strong law enforcement presence, President Donald Trump re-assigned 250 active duty military personnel to the Eagle Pass area to assist in securing the border region that has no physical barrier infrastructure in place.