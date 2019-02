© Mike Theiler / Reuters



After Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos proposed a new rule on the obligations of colleges under Title IX, focusing on the due-process rights owed to students accused of sexual misconduct, members of the public submitted more than 96,000 comments. The ACLU's contribution is of particular interest.By way of background, Title IX is a law that states, "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." Under President Barack Obama, the Department of Education published a letter setting forth a new interpretation of what colleges had to do to meet their obligations under the statute. Any failure to comply would risk their ability to receive federal funding."Universities reacted with panicked over-compliance," argues the Harvard Law professor Jeannie Suk Gersen.Emily Yoffe reported on related injustices for The Atlantic. Later, when DeVos was drafting a new rule to supersede the Obama-era approach, Yoffe commented that the Donald Trump administration's proposed guidelines "aren't without their flaws-but they move the policy in a more just direction."At the time, the ACLU seemed to disagree, vehemently.The civil-liberties organization published a tweet complaining that DeVos's proposal would "tip the scales" against accusers. "The proposed rule would make schools less safe for survivors of sexual assault and harassment," it said. "It promotes an unfair process, inappropriately favoring the accused and letting schools ignore their responsibility under Title IX to respond promptly and fairly to complaints of sexual violence. We will continue to support survivors."At the time I published a critique , "The ACLU Declines to Defend Civil Rights," that asked, "Since when does the ACLU believe a process that favors the accused is inappropriate or unfair?" Many other civil libertarians objected , too.So I was pleasantly surprised last week to read the more formal, official comment that the ACLU submitted to the Department of Education. As the Brooklyn College professor K. C. Johnson observed . It encompasses significant criticisms of the new rule, many of which warrant attention.It urges a requirement that universities "provide counsel for both parties for the hearing if either party requests counsel." And it questions the ascendant notion that protections for accused students and justice for victims are at odds:Conventional wisdom all too often pits the interests in due process and equal rights against each other, as though all steps to remedy campus sexual violence will lead to deprivations of fair process for the respondent, and robust fair process protections will necessarily disadvantage or deter complainants. There are, however, important ways in which the goals of due process and equality are shared. Both principles seek to ensure that no student-complainant or respondent-is unjustifiably deprived of access to an education. Moreover, both parties (as well as the schools themselves) benefit from disciplinary procedures that are fair, prompt, equitable, and reliable.At the same time, the ACLU still objects to the way that the proposed rule grants colleges the discretion to decide whether the burden of proof in sexual-misconduct disciplinary hearings should follow the "preponderance of the evidence" standard, requiring a 50.1 percent chance that the charges are accurate, or a "clear and convincing evidence" standard, a higher burden of proof.I previously argued against the lower burden of proof.