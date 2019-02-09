VOLCANO
A volcano on the Indonesian island of Siau sent lava and searing gas out of its crater on Thursday, prompting evacuation preparations.

Authorities expanded the danger zone around Mount Karangetang to 4km from its crater in response to the eruption.

Just hours later, Mount Merapi on the island of Java shot out hot clouds and lava.

No casualties or damage were reported and the volcanoes' alert levels were not raised, officials said.