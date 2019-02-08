© Stephen Ziehlke/Caltrans



USA

Mammoth Mountain also scored big time with 3.35 metres (11 feet) at the Summit.

© Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows



Canada

Japan

Europe

France, however saw some really big falls last with 7-day totals hitting the two-metre mark.

two metre-plus snowfalls in the Dolomites and also in the northwest Italian Alps

After a week of fine, spring-like weather, the snow returned to Californian with a big bang last week,Not surprisingly, the conditions were some of the best of the winter, with Tuesday and Wednesday the stand-out days. That was the story across many US resorts as theIt has been a good week, cold temps ensured quality snow and there were many reports of cold, blower pow across the western states. After a couple of days of sunshine, the snow returns to the Pacific Northwest and California tomorrow with two storms tracking through the Cascades and Sierras.That system will move eastward, dropping snow across Utah on Saturday, Idaho and the Tetons on Sunday while Colorado should see decent snowfalls on Monday.After some decent snowfalls last week, resorts in British Columbia and Alberta had some light snowfalls early this week.and the last few days have been fine and sunny with temps down at -15. Those snowfalls also moved over interior BC setting up perfect conditions for the FWT world tour event in Kicking Horse which was held on Tuesday. Revelstoke received 30cms out of the storm while Fernie also had fresh snow, but it has been cold since, the resort issuing this update on the morning of Feb. 4: "For the safety of our guests & staff, there will be a delay loading the lifts this morning due to extreme cold temperatures."Lake Louise and the Banff resorts reported 35cms last week, followed by a few days of extremely low temps with limited lifts open on Feb 3, but temps have climbed, today's max a balmy -15! Don't laugh - looking at the forecast that is balmy,Unfortunately, the storms due in the US this weekend will miss Canada with just a few light snow showers in the short-term forecast. Cold and mainly clear weather looks likely for the next week in both Alberta and BC, Whistler in line for max temps around-11 across the weekend.There were some relatively warms temps across Japan last week and even some rain for Hakuba and Myoko, but as the Grasshopper said in his Japan forecast yesterday, it was just a "mid-season blip". Prior to that warm 48 hours there had been plenty of deep, light powder across the resorts inThe good news is the cold temps and snow have returned and although there are no big storms on the horizon, consistent snowfalls should see fresh snow daily for the next week. It was cold today, Matt Wiseman reporting 18cms overnight in Niseko butIn fact, it's set to be the coldest day of the year." I suppose you'll just have to hook into the powder to warm up.After a quiet period that followed the non-stop snowfalls in Austria in early January the snow returned over the past week with good falls across the country., a big turnaround after a very slow early season.After a few days of settled weather there may be some moderate falls across the Alps this weekend.