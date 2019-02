© Reuters / Charles Platiau

Despite previously refusing to cooperate with Moscow, Google has now reportedly teamed up with Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor and has begun removing links to websites it has blacklisted.The California-headquartered internet giant has already deleted around 70 percent of the websites containing information banned in Russia, Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday, citing a source in Google. RT contacted Google's press office for more details, but it is yet to respond.The telecom regulator has been in a long row with Google as the Alphabet company had refused to comply with Russian laws. Google was fined 500,000 rubles ($7,500) in December for refusing to connect its search engine to the federal database of banned websites, which contains around 120,000 URLs. Roskomnadzor has even threatened to block Google in Russia if the tech giant doesn't change its behavior.