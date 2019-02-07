Severe floods in Zenica, BiH this past weekend - thanks to Adem Muminovic for the report! pic.twitter.com/UWF1KZil2A — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 5, 2019



Severe flooding in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Feb 3rd. Report: Faris Kuknjo - thank you! pic.twitter.com/WbAvnELC43 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 4, 2019



Floding in Jezero, BiH today, Feb 3rd - report: David Todorovic pic.twitter.com/jYaK7ZR31k — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 3, 2019



Thick snow in Kupres, Bosna and Herzegovina, Feb 1st. Report: Ervin Tatarević - thank you. pic.twitter.com/XNSS2d7UIo — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 2, 2019



Heavy rain and melting snow caused rivers to burst their banks and cause flooding across Bosnia, damaging houses and blocking roads. A bridge in the capital, Sarajevo, collapsed after the River Zeljeznica overflowed.Milder weather has been witnessed following last month's sub-zero conditions.Schools in the most affected areas of central Bosnia were also forced to stay shut on Monday.In Topcic Polje, dozens of homes were evacuated as rescue services built small dams to prevent the further spread of flood waters. Main roads leading in and out of Topcic Polje were damaged by a heavy stream of water which descended from the surrounding mountains.Bosnian rescue services raised security alerts for central parts of the country and evacuated hundreds of elderly residents from their homes. Several landslides were also reported in the south of the country. There are no reports of deaths or injuries.No further rain or snow is expected in the next few days but with temperatures around 9C or 10C, further, snow-melt is expected. This is likely to swell the major rivers in the region close to or above normal levels.