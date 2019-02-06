A surfer was bitten by a large tiger shark off Kauai this afternoon, prompting the closure of Hanalei Bay.The shark bite happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. as the man was surfing at a spot known as "the bowl," according to Kauai ocean safety officials.He suffered multiple cuts to his leg and was taken by medics to Wilcox Hospital, officials said. His condition was not immediately released.Lifeguards have posted "Shark sighted" and "No swimming" signs along Hanalei Bay and are warning people to stay out of the water, officials said.The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified, officials said, and lifeguards will reassess the water Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming.