Power transformers surrounded by floodwater
© Lhey Ireland
Power transformers surrounded by floodwater on Bluewater Drive at Bluewater Park.
Unprecedented floods Australia as out of flow jet streams dumping 5x monthly rains on Cains and half a years worth of rain in Townsville in a single storm front. The atmospheric compression events continue to amplify.

More atmospheric anomalies with winter lightning in Europe, over 34,000 strikes.

Magnetosphere is weakening with solar winds, and its is all related to the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum.


Sources