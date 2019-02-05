© Rudolf Málek



Lots of fresh snow in Mrchojedy, Domažlice, Czech Republic (460 m ASL) on Feb 3rd! This was a historical snowfall with 32 cm of fresh snow - the biggest snowfall since 1987. Thanks to Rudolf Málek for the report!



Great photos of lots of fresh snow in Pilsen (350m ASL), Czech Republic, Feb 4th. At 7 am the official report recorded 23 cm snow depth, the highest since 2010. Quite unusual for such altitude. Many power outages and road closures were caused by this snow storm. Thanks Petr Koza



Frozen sculpture in Jihlava, Czech Republic, Feb 1st. Report: Vysocina life and nature



Heavy snow has caused major disruption in the Czech Republic, leaving approximately 30,000 homes without power.Up to 20cm of fresh snow was reported in some locations, forcing highways to close and disrupting flights into and out of Vaclav Havel, Prague's international airport. A number of flights had to be diverted to other airports.about 120km southeast of the capital, Prague.The city of Kladno, just to the west of Prague, declared a state of emergency, according to Czech television.The snowstorm also affected neighbouring Germany, where organisers were forced to cancel the last World Cup skiing race before the world championships.A men's giant slalom at Garmisch-Partenkirchen was called off amid relentless snow, a day after a downhill race had to be cancelled for the same reason.Skiing's governing body was looking to reschedule the events after the February 5-17 world championships, which begin on Tuesday in Are, Sweden.The storm has now cleared away from the region and temperatures are expected to slowly rise during the coming week.