The once-wild idea that intestinal bacteria influence mental health has transformed into a major research pursuit.Just ten years ago, the idea that microorganisms in the human gut could influence the brain was often dismissed as wild. Not any more.Links between the central nervous system and the trillions of bacteria in the gut - the microbiota - are now a major focus of research, public interest and press coverage. But how does this 'gut-brain axis' work? The mechanisms by which microorganisms shape aspects of brain functioning such as memory and social behaviour, and how they might contribute to conditions such as depression and neurodegenerative disease, are tenuous and often controversial.A study published this week in Nature Microbiology tackles some of these issues ( M. Valles-Colomer et al. Nature Microbiol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-018-0337-x; 2019 ).The researchers validated the findings in an independent cohort of 1,063 individuals in the Netherlands' LifeLines DEEP project. Finally, they mined the data to generate a catalogue describing the microbiota's capacity to produce or degrade molecules that can interact with the human nervous system.The results are some of the strongest yet to show that a person's microbiota can influence their mental health.Researchers know that the gut microbiota can produce or stimulate the production of neurotransmitters and neuroactive compounds, such as serotonin, GABA and dopamine, and that these compounds can modulate bacterial growth. The challenge now is to find out whether, and how, these microbe-derived molecules can interact with the human central nervous system, and whether that alters a person's behaviour or risk of disease. At least now, answering these questions is a wise pursuit, not a wild one.Nature, 7 (2019)doi: 10.1038/d41586-019-00483-5