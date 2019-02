Ski lift from hell! Rough ride in Les Angles this morning, Pyrenees Orientales, France this morning, February 3. Report: @ride_pyrenees / @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/L4HL6fTyW1 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 3, 2019



Big snow at La Pierre Saint-Martin, Hautes-Pyrenees, SW France yesterday, Feb 3. Report: @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/eszvndyQt2 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 4, 2019



Intense winds at Pal-Arinsal, Andorra yesterday, February 4. Report: Vincent Oscar Aliet / @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/Y6vF84cHP4 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 4, 2019



High winds blew snow across the slopes and caused gondolas carrying skiers to sway at the Les Angles ski resort in southern France on Saturday, February 2.Video taken from a ski lift on the mountain shows a gondola swinging wildly in the wind. A second clip captures the effects of the wind on the slopes themselves, showing snow blowing across the trails.