Srinagar:

Three persons were killed when an avalanche hit them amid a snow-clearance exercise along the Aru-Pahalgam road in Anantnag district.After the incident, one person was rescued but he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The bodies of other two victims were recovered later.As per officials, the incident took place at 4 pm on Friday at Gudkhamb point along the Aru-Pahalgam road."Helicopters were requisitioned for assistance in the rescue operation," the official said.Intermittent spells of rain and snow have brought life to a standstill in Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.The Batote-Kishtwar national highway was also closed for traffic after a landslide hit Assar and Raggi Nullah areas of Doda district due to heavy rain and snow. Though the debris was cleared, no vehicle was allowed to ply on the highway due to slippery conditions.. No Kashmir-bound vehicle is allowed beyond Udhampur and people have been advised to follow directions of the traffic department," said a traffic police officer.