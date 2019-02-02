Chicago's frozen shoreline
© GETTY IMAGES
Chicago's frozen shoreline
Weather warnings out for New York and New England States, you are about o get the same end of the super-freeze that swept over the Midwest and great lakes regions. ANOTHER POLAR VORTEX COMING next week Feb 09 onward. This time 30-50F below normal temperatures will dip to Texas, but the media will focus on the heat following the super-freeze. Thousands of new cold records set and I cover dozens in this vid and the aftermath of the storm from lost economy to utility companies jacking up gas and electric prices during the storm.


Sources