Flooding has cut roads in Arica, Chile, January 2019.
On 30 January 2019 the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) reported heavy rain in Arica y Parinacota Region on the border with Peru. Heavy rain had previously affected areas of southern Peru, where 15 people died when a hotel collapsed.

In Chile, an overflow of the Acha, Lluta and San Jose rivers affected several families and homes in Arica. Around 25,000 people were left without electricity. ONEMI said that, as of 01 February, one person was missing, 20 families have been evacuated and 151 people were staying in shelters.


One of the worst affected areas was Campamento Coraceros along the Panamericana Norte route just outside Arica and close to the San Jose River. Various roads, including routes from Arica to Sora and Chapisca, have been cut.

Meanwhile central areas of the country have been experiencing record high temperatures of more than 40°C, according to Meteo Chile.

