Extract from My Mother The Psychopath



My mother is a psychopath. By definition she lacks conscience, remorse and empathy towards others. Underneath her carefully constructed veneer of charm she is deceitful, manipulative, narcissistic and callous.



She was one person in public and another behind closed doors. She wore different masks depending on her mood and what was useful in that moment, and she flitted effortlessly between her roles like a seasoned actor. Who would she be today? The loving mother? The cancer victim? The trusted teacher? The antagonist destroying my life?



Most people who knew her had no idea that Josephine Lacroix - charming, quirky Josephine Lacroix - could do what she did. Even those she was close to, even my grandparents, never saw the full extent of it.



And of course, her worst moments were juxtaposed by her best, and when Mother was at her best she was brilliant: spontaneous, funny, flirtatious, exciting.



For a long time I tried to rationalise her behaviour, to make excuses for her. It was because she was ill . . . because she was stressed . . . because I was naughty.



It was because I gave up on her, that awful time when I was eight.



Regret chased me, relentless. It was like running down a long and winding dark tunnel; every time I saw the glimmer of light at the end, it swallowed me back into its windowless depths.



It's astonishing, when I look back now, to realise what a good job on me she did. What an excellent job it was. Everything I knew - or thought I knew - about love was warped.



For years I thought control and manipulation were normal in relationships.



She used and discarded me at her leisure, she reeled me in only to cast me off. I was entirely at her disposal, but I willingly went back for more - I had no idea it could be different.



How would I know? It couldn't be bad, what she was doing, because my father was there and he saw, he knew, and he did nothing.



She knew exactly how to play me, and she did it expertly for more than 22 years. For 22 years I couldn't see the truth, and even when it was upon me, I barely recognised it. For 22 years, cold self-loathing flowed through me like blood, and the damage she inflicted distorted me, warping my mind, scarring my body.



I need to go back and tell my own story - the way it was, not the way she told me it was. Time may comfort but it doesn't cure.



I'm better now, it's true, but the damage done can never be undone. It's still there, itching quietly beneath the surface, like a sharp metal wire cutting into me for too long.



Even though I've snipped through the barbs and finally discarded it, the angry red imprint is etched forever into my skin.'

