Blizzard Update and forecasts for what is considered the coldest temperatures to blanket half of the US in generations is intensifying then bottoming out over the next 45 hours. Temperatures will reach -47F as ground temperatures over the next three days with wind chill down to -70F in parts of the Great Lakes, Midwest Pains states and N.E USA, additionally S.E USA will be at all time record cold as well and the power grid will be at all time draw for home heating.This is an indicator of the Grand Solar Minimum intensifying. Good Luck and make preparations for power outages in this historic cold.