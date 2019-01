More than half of Russians worry that their nation is facing an imminent threat of war from other states, a recent poll shows. They also overwhelmingly place their confidence in the Russian Armed Forces.Somefrom some other nations, according to a newly published survey conducted by the Levada Center.The general fear of a potentially looming military conflict appears to be in decline in Russia as the number of people, who believe in an imminent threat of war, has fallen by 12 percent over recent years.Meanwhile, most Russians trust in the nation's Armed Forces ability to repel any potential aggression and defend the country in case of a military conflict.Some. A half of all respondents also felt perfectly confident about the Russian Armed Forces' abilities.According to the survey, the Russian military has been enjoying a steady and sharp rise in public trust in their capabilities since 2014. The level of public confidence in the Russian army's mightwhen only just over half of Russians believed the military would successfully protect them.The Russian military's image has been recently reinforced due to the successful anti-terrorist campaign in Syria and increased defense spending, which saw state-of-the-art hardware put into service. Another recent survey conducted by the state pollster, VTSIOM, revealed that