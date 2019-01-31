What are those new gun laws in Washington?

Feeling the wind at their backs after the ballot, gun campaigners and liberal legislators have now gone even further in the new legislative session. Bills introduced in the last week to Washington's Democrat-dominated legislature look to further restrict firearms. Some laws would ban high capacity magazines and plastic guns made with 3D printers. Others would mandate training for concealed carry permits, and remove guns and ammo during and after domestic violence incidents.



Washington's attorney general, Bob Ferguson, who proposed several of the bills, said in an email: "Now is the time to act. Washingtonians have made it clear that they support common-sense gun safety reforms." (source)

W

ashington is a reflection of the rest of the US.

Some Washington law enforcement officers are refusing to enforce these laws.

In Ferry county in eastern Washington, more than 72% of voters rejected I-1639. In the county's only incorporated city, Republic, the police chief Loren Culp asked the council in November to declare the city a "second amendment sanctuary". That vote has been delayed until March, but in the meantime, like Songer, Culp says he will not enforce.



The sheriff in Ferry county, Ray Maycumber, told the Guardian that he would not be enforcing the laws either, at least until the NRA's litigation is completed.



"There's a window of time when I get to make the assessment", he said. Should the NRA not succeed, he said, he would "consider if I want to go on in the job".



...The refusal of law enforcement officers to enforce the new restrictions plays into a longer history of so-called "constitutional" sheriffs resisting the gradual tightening of gun laws. There are also hints, in the stance, of the doctrine of "county supremacy", long nursed on the constitutionalist far right, which holds that county sheriffs are the highest constitutional authority in the country. (source)

This isn't the first time that sheriffs have stood up against unreasonable laws.

The El Dorado County Sheriff says he's not happy with the U.S. Forest Service, so he's stripping them of their authority by keeping them from enforcing state law within the county.



Sheriff John D'Agostini is taking the unusual step of pulling the police powers from the federal agency because he says he has received "numerous, numerous complaints."



In a letter obtained by CBS13, the sheriff informs the federal agency that its officers will no longer be able to enforce California state law anywhere in his county.



"I take the service that we provide to the citizens of El Dorado County and the visitors to El Dorado County very seriously, and the style and manner of service we provide," D'Agostini said. "The U.S. Forest Service, after many attempts and given many opportunities, has failed to meet that standard." (source)

"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

The power of county sheriffs was upheld in the Supreme Court.

"The Framers rejected the concept of a central government that would act upon and through the States, and instead designed a system in which the State and Federal Governments would exercise concurrent authority over the people. The Federal Government's power would be augmented immeasurably and impermissibly if it were able to impress into its service - and at no cost to itself-the police officers of the 50 States.



...Federal control of state officers would also have an effect upon the separation and equilibration of powers between the three branches of the Federal Government itself." (source)

County sheriffs are the last

legal

line of defense.

Federal agencies do not have state powers. Due to the Constitution's structure of dual sovereignty, the feds have no authority to enforce state laws. Furthermore, states cannot be compelled to enforce federal laws. (source)

Thanks to a December 5 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, New Jersey's ban on gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds took effect on December 10. By that date, all owners of heretofore legal "large capacity magazines" (LCMs) were required to surrender them to police, render them inoperable, modify them so they cannot hold more than 10 rounds, or sell them to authorized owners. Those who failed to do so are guilty of a fourth-degree felony, punishable by a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 18 months in prison.



How many of New Jersey's 1 million or so gun owners have complied with the ban by turning LCMs in to law enforcement agencies? Approximately zero... (source)

