Sandmann's family selected L. Lin Wood of Atlanta after conducting an "extensive search to find a nationally-recognized attorney skilled in the fields of libel, defamation, and the First Amendment," according to a statement.
Wood issued the following statement about his next course of action:
In the coming weeks, we will be carefully reviewing all of the false accusations and threats made against Nick. We fully expect that a multitude of civil lawsuits will be filed and aggressively pursued.Wood Filed $750 Million Defamation Lawsuit Vs CBS
We recognize that justice for Nick will not be achieved quickly, but we are dedicated to achieving it for this young man regardless of time or expense.
In 2016, L. Lin Wood represented JonBenet Ramsey's brother, Burke Ramsey, in a stunning $750 million defamation suit against CBS.
In his complaint, Burke claimed CBS ruined his reputation after airing a TV series suggesting he had murdered his 6-year-old sister in the high-profile unsolved mystery.
That defamation lawsuit was settled two weeks ago, on January 9. Financial terms were not disclosed. On Twitter, Lin Wood confirmed he was hired by Nick Sandmann, along with their attorney Todd McMurty.
Sandmann Attorney: Brett Kavanaugh Should Sue
In October 2018, Lin Wood urged Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to file a defamation lawsuit against the countless media outlets that knowingly published false rumors that he was a gang rapist ― without a scintilla of evidence.
"In an accusation so heinous as to accuse this good man of being complicit in gang rape, indecent exposure, and sexual assault...doing nothing is unacceptable," Wood said. "The message should be sent: There needs to be accountability."
Similarly, the media rabidly pushed the fake news that Nick Sandmann had approached and bullied leftist Native American activist Nathan Phillips.
The defamatory stories circulated around the world, with many prominent members of the media taunting the teen on social media. Some media backpedaled once an unedited video proved their false narrative wrong.
MAGA Hat' Teens Barraged With Death Threats
However, Nick, his family, and schoolmates at the Covington Catholic High School have since been barraged with death threats. The school was forced to close this week amid security concerns, including multiple death threats against students.
As BizPac Review reported, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino slammed the media hysteria in pushing the false narrative - all because Nick Sandmann committed the unpardonable sin of wearing a MAGA hat.
"It's like we live in a post-fact, bizarro-world universe," Bongino said. "You have a kid standing there with a MAGA hat motionless, with a smile on his face, while an adult confronts the kid...What did these kids do wrong?"
