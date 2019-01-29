Icy pavements in Stockholm in January
© Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Icy pavements in Stockholm in January.
With slushy streets in southern Sweden and a new cold record of the season in the far north, the big freeze shows no sign of letting go of the country any time soon.

Snow was falling in almost all of Sweden on Monday morning and was expected to continue doing so on and off until Tuesday, according to national weather agency SMHI.

"It's not snowing in the far north, where it is cold and clear. Naimakka had the lowest temperature of the year tonight, -39.3C," said meteorologist Linus Dock.

In southern Sweden the mercury was hovering just above freezing with sleet forecast, but could drop to below freezing on Tuesday.

Dock said the weather agency was considering issuing a warning for icy and slippery roads in the region as a result, as well as for heavy snow along the Norrland coast in northern Sweden.

Wednesday on the other hand was expected to be relatively calm, but cold.

"It looks like we'll get cold and clear weather across the country," said Dock.