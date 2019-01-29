Earth Changes
Arctic blast grips Sweden as mercury plunges below -39C
The Local (Sweden)
Mon, 28 Jan 2019 12:24 UTC
Snow was falling in almost all of Sweden on Monday morning and was expected to continue doing so on and off until Tuesday, according to national weather agency SMHI.
"It's not snowing in the far north, where it is cold and clear. Naimakka had the lowest temperature of the year tonight, -39.3C," said meteorologist Linus Dock.
In southern Sweden the mercury was hovering just above freezing with sleet forecast, but could drop to below freezing on Tuesday.
Dock said the weather agency was considering issuing a warning for icy and slippery roads in the region as a result, as well as for heavy snow along the Norrland coast in northern Sweden.
Wednesday on the other hand was expected to be relatively calm, but cold.
"It looks like we'll get cold and clear weather across the country," said Dock.
Reader Comments
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
Quote of the Day
In the end, you're measured not by how much you undertake but by what you finally accomplish.
Recent Comments
Of course! People make up our civilisation. Any wonder we're not only stupid we're also bankrupt... in more ways than cash only. 🙈
After the American Revolution, land in Africa--on the west coast --was purchased so the returned slaves would have their homeland restored as much...
Maybe they're just sick of the Holocaust religion being rammed down their throats as they watch the Zionists murder Palestinians.
Well conspiracy theorists can speculate. Fund a "small fence for animals", that might not work. But later on can be enhanced to stop humans from...
The Principle of Comparative Difficulty" (PCD): if an easier task is too difficult to accomplish, then a harder one certainly is too NASA claiming...