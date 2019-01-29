© Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT



-39.3C,"

With slushy streets in southern Sweden"It's not snowing in the far north, where it is cold and clear. Naimakka had the lowest temperature of the year tonight,said meteorologist Linus Dock.In southern Sweden the mercury was hovering just above freezing with sleet forecast, but could drop to below freezing on Tuesday.Dock said the weather agency was considering issuing a warning for icy and slippery roads in the region as a result, as well as for heavy snow along the Norrland coast in northern Sweden.Wednesday on the other hand was expected to be relatively calm, but cold."It looks like we'll get cold and clear weather across the country," said Dock.