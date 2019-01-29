Entire bay likely to freeze over

Sisu is the fifth icebreaker Finland has deployed this season. She was sent out on Sunday, some two weeks earlier than last year.Finnish icebreaker Sisu is now headed toward the region, and according to the ship's chief officer Patrik BarckSisu is the fifth icebreaker sent out so far this season, which is early compared to last year, when the fifth icebreaker was deployed some two weeks later on 10 February.In 2017, ice levels on most of Finland's seas were very low, as well.Yle caught up with Barck as he and the large icebreaker assisted a cargo ship navigate through the icy waters of Inkoo on the south coast on Sunday.Sisu is headed north to the Bay of Bothnia where the ice is increasingly building up.On Monday evening, the beige and black icebreaker is scheduled to begin assisting vessels to port and carving out paths in frozen waters off the coasts of Jakobstad (Finnish name Pietarsaari) and Kokkola.At the moment, however, the situation is fairly calm. Usually there's more ice on the Finnish side of the Bay, but this winter winds from the east have led to increased accumulation of ice on the Swedish side.Wind poses the biggest challenge to icebreakers like Sisu. On the Finnish side of the Bothnian Bay the thickness of the ice rarely grows more than a meter deep, but if it's very windy, the ice can build up significantly."Those ice walls can grow to be 10 metres or up to 20 metres of thick ice. That [kind of situation] always causes problems to assist boats," Barck said.In ideal weather conditions around seven or eight ships can be escorted through the freezing waters by icebreakers, but Barck said that winter storms have become increasingly common in recent years."That means more work for us. The ships are unable to move [in poor conditions] using their own engines, so we have to tow them through the ice walls," he said.The next land call Sisu is scheduled to make is in about a week, on 4 February, in order to change crew and load up supplies. But it will be a good while before the icebreaker returns to its home harbour in Helsinki."I reckon we'll head back south after 1 May. Normally the first icebreakers head north in November and December and the last ones return in May or June," Barck said.