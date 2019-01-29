© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

What is considered as the coldest temperatures to blanket half of the US in five generations is intensifying. Temperatures will reach -47F as ground temperatures over the next three days with wind chill down to -70F in parts of the Great Lakes, Midwest Pains states and N.E USA, additionally S.E USA will be at all time record cold as well and the power grid will be at all time draw for home heating. This is an indicator of the Grand Solar Minimum intensifying. Good Luck and make preparations for power outages in this historic cold.